|
27.04.2023 11:06:55
Festi hf.: Publication of Q1 2023 results on 3 May 2023 and investor meeting on 4 May.
Festi will publish the Q1 2023 results on Wednesday 3 May after closing of markets.
Investor meeting on 4 May at 8:30 GMT.
An investor meeting will be held on Thursday 4 May 2023, at 8:30 am GMT, at the Company´s headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur. Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi, will present the results and answer questions.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Company´s website where registration for the webcast will also take place: https://www.festi.is/en/cc/results-q1-2023. Participants attending virtually will be able to ask questions during the meeting via the email fjarfestatengsl@festi.is. Answers will be provided at the end of the presentation.
The presentation material will be available online after the meeting on the Company‘s website: https://www.festi.is/en/r/reports-and-presentations
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu N1 hf.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu N1 hf.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|N1 hf.
|132,00
|-1,31%