16.04.2024 17:30:00
Festi hf.: Publication of Q1 2024 results on 23 April 2024 and investor meeting on 24 April
Festi will publish the Q1 2024 results on Tuesday 23 April after closing of markets.
Investor meeting on 24 April at 8:30 GMT.
An investor meeting will be held on Wednesday 24 April 2024, at 8:30 am GMT, at the Company´s headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur. Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi, will present the results and answer questions.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Company´s website where registration for the webcast will also take place: https://www.festi.is/en/cc/results-q1-2024. Participants attending virtually will be able to ask questions during the meeting via the email fjarfestatengsl@festi.is. Answers will be provided at the end of the presentation.
The presentation will be held in Icelandic though all material will be available in English as well.
The presentation material will be available online after the meeting on the Company’s website: https://www.festi.is/en/r/reports-and-presentations.
