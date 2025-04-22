N1 hf. Aktie
WKN DE: A1XCLC / ISIN: IS0000020584
|
22.04.2025 18:06:43
Festi hf.: Publication of Q1 2025 results on 29 April 2025 and investor meeting on 30 April
Festi will publish the Q1 2025 results on Tuesday 29 April after closing of markets.
Investor meeting on 30 April at 8:30 GMT.
An investor meeting will be held on Wednesday 30 April 2025, at 8:30 am GMT, at the Company´s headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur. Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi, and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi, will present the results and answer questions.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Company´s website where registration for the webcast will also take place: https://www.festi.is/en/tenglar/results-q1-2025. Participants attending virtually will be able to ask questions during the meeting via the email fjarfestatengsl@festi.is. Answers will be provided at the end of the presentation.
The presentation material will be available online after the meeting on the Company’s website: https://www.festi.is/en/fjarhagsupplysingar.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu N1 hf.mehr Nachrichten
|
03.12.24
|Festi hf.: Non-binding offers received for Olíudreifing ehf. (GlobeNewswire)
|
28.11.24
|Festi hf.: Settlement with the Icelandic Competition Authority which includes acknowledgement of breach of settlement and payment of fines (GlobeNewswire)
|
29.10.24
|Festi hf.: Settlement negotiations with the Icelandic Competition Authority (GlobeNewswire)
Analysen zu N1 hf.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|N1 hf.
|132,00
|-1,31%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZollkonflikt weiter im Visier: ATX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneins
Nach der Osterpause drehten sowohl der heimische Aktienmarkt als auch der deutsche Leitindex kurz vor Handelsschluss ins Plus. Die US-Börsen legen deutlich zu. Asiens Börsen fanden am Dienstag derweil keine gemeinsame Richtung.