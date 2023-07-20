|
20.07.2023 10:56:02
Festi hf.: Publication of Q2 2023 results on 26 July 2023 and investor meeting on 27 July.
Festi will publish the Q2 2023 results on Wednesday 26 July after closing of markets.
Investor meeting on 27 July at 8:30 GMT.
An investor meeting will be held on Thursday 26 July 2023, at 8:30 am GMT, at the Company´s headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur. Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi, will present the results and answer questions.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Company´s website where registration for the webcast will also take place: https://www.festi.is/en/cc/results-q2-2023. Participants attending virtually will be able to ask questions during the meeting via the email fjarfestatengsl@festi.is. Answers will be provided at the end of the presentation.
The presentation will be held in Icelandic though all material will be available in English as well.
The presentation material will be available online after the meeting on the Company’s website: https://www.festi.is/en/r/reports-and-presentations.
