Festi hf.: Publication of Q2 2024 results on 31 July 2024 and investor meeting on 1 August

Festi will publish the Q2 2024 results on Wednesday 31 July after closing of markets.

Investor meeting on 1 August at 8:30 GMT.

An investor meeting will be held on Thursday 1 August 2024, at 8:30 am GMT, at the Company´s headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur. Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi, and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi, will present the results and answer questions.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Company´s website where registration for the webcast will also take place: https://www.festi.is/en/tenglar/results-q2-2024 . Participants attending virtually will be able to ask questions during the meeting via the email fjarfestatengsl@festi.is . Answers will be provided at the end of the presentation.

The presentation will be held in Icelandic though all material will be available in English as well.