|
18.10.2023 18:40:47
Festi hf.: Publication of Q3 2023 results on 25 October 2023 and investor meeting on 26 October
Festi will publish the Q3 2023 results on Wednesday 25 October after closing of markets.
Investor meeting on 26 October at 8:30 GMT.
An investor meeting will be held on Thursday 26 October 2023, at 8:30 am GMT, at the Company´s headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur. Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi, will present the results and answer questions.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Company´s website where registration for the webcast will also take place: https://www.festi.is/en/cc/results-q3-2023. Participants attending virtually will be able to ask questions during the meeting via the email fjarfestatengsl@festi.is. Answers will be provided at the end of the presentation.
The presentation will be held in Icelandic though all material will be available in English as well.
The presentation material will be available online after the meeting on the Company’s website: https://www.festi.is/en/r/reports-and-presentations.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu N1 hf.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu N1 hf.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|N1 hf.
|132,00
|-1,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.