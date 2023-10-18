18.10.2023 18:40:47

Festi hf.: Publication of Q3 2023 results on 25 October 2023 and investor meeting on 26 October

Festi will publish the Q3 2023 results on Wednesday 25 October after closing of markets.

Investor meeting on 26 October at 8:30 GMT.

An investor meeting will be held on Thursday 26 October 2023, at 8:30 am GMT, at the Company´s headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur. Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi, will present the results and answer questions.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Company´s website where registration for the webcast will also take place: https://www.festi.is/en/cc/results-q3-2023. Participants attending virtually will be able to ask questions during the meeting via the email fjarfestatengsl@festi.is. Answers will be provided at the end of the presentation.

The presentation will be held in Icelandic though all material will be available in English as well.

The presentation material will be available online after the meeting on the Company’s website: https://www.festi.is/en/r/reports-and-presentations.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu N1 hf.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu N1 hf.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

N1 hf. 132,00 -1,31% N1 hf.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen