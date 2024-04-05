05.04.2024 11:57:00

Festi hf.: Updated Financial Calendar 2024/25

Festi‘s Financial Calendar published on October 25, 2023, has been altered as follows:

1Q 202423. April 2024Q1 2024 Results
2Q 202431. July 2024Q2 2024 Results
3Q 202430. October 2024Q3 2024 Results
4Q 20245. February 2025Q4 2024 Results
AGM5. March 2025General Meeting

Please note changed dates for the publication of the Q1 2024 Results, which will take place on April 23, 2024.

The financial results will be published after closing of markets each day.  

For further information, please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi -  asta@festi.is or Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi – mki@festi.is


