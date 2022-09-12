Fetch by The Dodo Debuts Fetch Forward™ First and Only Predictive Health Platform for Pets

The platform provides personalized, newly uncovered health insights to adoring pet parents;

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch by The Dodo , a leading pet insurance provider offering the most comprehensive pet insurance and health advice in North America, today launched Fetch Forward™, the first and only predictive health platform for pets. Initially, Fetch Forward will be available as a health report that focuses specifically on dogs. All dog parents in the U.S. can now claim their spot on an early-access waitlist for the report here with a valid email address. Reports will be available later this year and free for a limited time.

The Fetch Health Report will provide every dog parent the ability to understand their dog's health trajectory and health outcomes. How it works is straightforward: pet parents share simple details about their dog (i.e., breed, age and zip code). This information is then processed through a patent-pending computational model to produce a report that identifies the conditions a dog is most likely to experience at every stage of its life and provides evidence-based recommendations to help prevent or proactively manage those risks, both in the short and long term.

An unprecedented data set serves as the engine of the platform. The data set includes roughly 150 million clinical data points from more than 725,000 dogs over the course of 16 years. Additionally, it offers insights for more than 500 breeds, from popular breeds like Golden Retrievers and French Bulldogs to less-common breeds like Norwegian Lundehunds and Skye Terriers, and it analyzes for more than 1,000 types of diseases and accidents.

Built on that data-rich foundation, Fetch Forward helps dog parents understand health conditions beyond the obvious and ensures access to potentially life-saving health information for all dog parents, including those of underrepresented breeds that often get overlooked in research and care. It comes at a time when pet parents increasingly see their pets as members of the family, a mindset shift that the market is only beginning to catch up to.

"Fetch Forward empowers pet parents to take control of the health and wellbeing of their pets like never before," said Paul Guyardo, President and CEO of Fetch. "It packs a lot of power into a user-friendly interface to help adoring pet parents give their pets happier, healthier and longer lives."

"Fetch Forward brings together vet medicine and advanced data science in a fundamentally new way," said Dr. Audrey Ruple, Associate Professor of Veterinary Medicine and Quantitative Epidemiology at Virginia Tech, who has partnered with the Fetch team to build Fetch Forward. "As a veterinarian researcher whose mission is to increase the longevity and quality of our pets' lives, I see Fetch Forward as a breakthrough moment, and the Fetch Health Report is an incredible introduction to the platform."

