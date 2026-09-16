16.09.2026 15:45:00

Fewer and Fewer S&P 500 Stocks Yield Over 4%. Here's My Top Pick to Buy Now.

Although the U.S. stock market has experienced numerous valleys alongside peaks in years past, for the most part, it's been on a long upward trajectory. That's wonderful for stock prices, but not really great for dividend yields (which decline when the dividend payer's share price rises). So stock yields above 4% are becoming rare these days.

There is one issuer that not only doles out a dividend well above that threshold, but it also does so far more regularly than almost all of its peers. And it might not be in a sector some would expect.

Image source: Getty Images.

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