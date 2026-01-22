Schlatter Industries Aktie
WKN: 901395 / ISIN: CH0002277314
|
22.01.2026 06:00:15
Fewer orders and lower sales - US tariffs, currency effects and cost pressure weigh on earnings
|
Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Profit Warning
SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - SIX SWISS EXCHANGE: STRN - ISIN: CH0002277314
Schlieren, 22 January 2026. The Schlatter Group generated order intake of CHF 91.1 million in the 2025 financial year (2024: CHF 101.6 million). At CHF 104.4 million, net sales were down on the previous year (2024: CHF 113.2 million). The order backlog as of 31.12.2025 amounts to CHF 48.8 million (31.12.2024: CHF 61.4 million). The operating result (EBIT) for the 2025 financial year is expected to be slightly positive. The market outlook for 2026 is cautiously positive. The welding segment has good capacity utilization for the first half of the year, while the weaving segment still has capacity utilization gaps.
Preliminary financial figures 2025 (unaudited)
Further Information
Schlatter Industries AG
Werner Schmidli
Chief Executive Officer
Mobile +41 79 343 62 62
werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com
Agenda
Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schlatter Industries AG
|Brandstrasse 24
|8952 Schlieren
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 732 71 11
|E-mail:
|info@schlattergroup.com
|Internet:
|www.schlattergroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0002277314
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2264052
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2264052 22-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
