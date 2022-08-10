|
10.08.2022 14:00:00
FGI INDUSTRIES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SIDOTI MICRO-CAP VIRTUAL CONFERENCE
EAST HANOVER, N.J., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: FGI) ("FGI" or the "Company"), a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products, today announced that members of its executive management team will participate in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
In conjunction with the event, FGI executives will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your Sidoti salesperson.ABOUT FGI INDUSTRIES
FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: FGI) is a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products. For over 30 years, we have built an industry-wide reputation for product innovation, quality, and excellent customer service. We are currently focused on the following product categories: sanitaryware (primarily toilets, sinks, pedestals and toilet seats), bath furniture (vanities, mirrors and cabinets), shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. These products are sold primarily for repair and remodel activity and, to a lesser extent, new home or commercial construction. We sell our products through numerous partners, including mass retail centers, wholesale and commercial distributors, online retailers and specialty stores.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fgi-industries-to-participate-in-the-sidoti-micro-cap-virtual-conference-301603176.html
SOURCE FGI Industries Ltd.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FGI Industries Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu FGI Industries Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FGI Industries Limited Registered Shs
|2,73
|9,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten wirken nach: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich zurück -- ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien zeigen letztendlich nach oben
Anleger an den US-Börsen hielten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Plus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich kaum. Am Donnerstag zeigten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen in Grün.