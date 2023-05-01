|
01.05.2023 22:15:00
FGI INDUSTRIES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SIDOTI MICRO-CAP VIRTUAL CONFERENCE
EAST HANOVER, N.J., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FGI Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: FGI) ("FGI" or the "Company"), a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products, today announced that Chief Executive Officer David Bruce and Chief Financial Officer Perry Lin will participate in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
In conjunction with the event, FGI executives will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your Sidoti salesperson.
ABOUT FGI INDUSTRIES
FGI Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: FGI) is a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products. For over 30 years, we have built an industry-wide reputation for product innovation, quality, and excellent customer service. We are currently focused on the following product categories: sanitaryware (primarily toilets, sinks, pedestals and toilet seats), bath furniture (vanities, mirrors and cabinets), shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. These products are sold primarily for repair and remodel activity and, to a lesser extent, new home or commercial construction. We sell our products through numerous partners, including mass retail centers, wholesale and commercial distributors, online retailers and specialty stores.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fgi-industries-to-participate-in-the-sidoti-micro-cap-virtual-conference-301812309.html
SOURCE FGI Industries Ltd.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FGI Industries Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
26.03.23
|Ausblick: FGI Industries legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.03.23
|Earnings Outlook For FGI Industries (Benzinga)
Analysen zu FGI Industries Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FGI Industries Limited Registered Shs
|1,93
|2,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX leichter -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Asien schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert zur Wochenmitte etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch stärker. Die Börsen in Fernost sind am Mittwoch zum Teil wegen Feiertagen sowie einer Handelspause geschlossen.