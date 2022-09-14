FI Consulting Releases Comprehensive Loan Examination and Analytic Review (CLEAR*FI)

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FI Consulting, Inc. (FI) announced today the release of Comprehensive Loan Examination and Analytic Review (CLEAR*FI), an innovative, analytics-driven loan review and workflow software product based in the Azure Cloud. FI's new platform automates and streamlines the loan review process by integrating data from multiple systems to analyze loan portfolios, plan risk-based reviews, and proactively monitor and evaluate portfolio risk. By using CLEAR*FI, financial institutions will see considerably reduced review times, make more efficient use of limited credit risk experts, have access to valuable and timely insights into emerging risks, and instill greater confidence in regulatory examiners and auditors alike.

"Financial Institutions are facing increasing modernization challenges in managing loan and portfolio risk in today's credit environment, and technology has been slow to catch up," said Rob Silverman, FI's Managing Director for Platform Solutions. "Loan review and evaluating portfolio risk remain heavily dependent on manual processes, performed by a limited number of expert staff, at a time where economic pressures, rapid global shifts, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion of data and source systems have combined to increase the challenge. We developed CLEAR*FI, based on direct customer feedback, to provide the data-driven, adaptable, and extensible software product financial institutions need to rise to these new challenges, and successfully adapt through continuous change."

Key benefits of the new CLEAR*FI for financial institutions include:

Productivity – Automate data aggregation and analytics to plan, scope, sample, execute, analyze, and report on reviews, all in one place. Aggregate testing results and generate automated review reports, consolidating line-sheet reviews and analytic visualizations, through intelligent templates. Free your critical review and risk management experts to do what they do best.

– Automate data aggregation and analytics to plan, scope, sample, execute, analyze, and report on reviews, all in one place. Aggregate testing results and generate automated review reports, consolidating line-sheet reviews and analytic visualizations, through intelligent templates. Free your critical review and risk management experts to do what they do best. Valuable and timely data insights – Continuously monitor portfolio risk before, during and after reviews, with embedded analytics and visualizations to identify key trends and outliers in early stages, even prior to credit deterioration.

– Continuously monitor portfolio risk before, during and after reviews, with embedded analytics and visualizations to identify key trends and outliers in early stages, even prior to credit deterioration. Analytics and intelligence-driven review – Perform data-driven targeting and sampling of loans and borrowers with CLEAR*FI ' s proprietary, Sample Scenario Analysis functionality, built to analyze and compare portfolio coverage impacts from comprehensive, adjustable, filtering criteria, as they are applied.

– Perform data-driven targeting and sampling of loans and borrowers with CLEAR*FI s proprietary, Sample Scenario Analysis functionality, built to analyze and compare portfolio coverage impacts from comprehensive, adjustable, filtering criteria, as they are applied. Consistency and standardization – Improve efficiency, accuracy, and uniformity of reviews through digital line sheets that automate borrower and loan data entry, eliminate aggregation of multiple excel files, enable collaboration, and create a documented data trail that provides evidence of a robust review process to internal audit and regulators.

– Improve efficiency, accuracy, and uniformity of reviews through digital line sheets that automate borrower and loan data entry, eliminate aggregation of multiple excel files, enable collaboration, and create a documented data trail that provides evidence of a robust review process to internal audit and regulators. Low-code flexibility and adaptability – Flexibly and rapidly add new functionality and adapt to changes in source systems without having to make expensive software changes, leveraging the industry-leading low-code platform—get the system capabilities you need without the risk and cost of a custom software development project.

– Flexibly and rapidly add new functionality and adapt to changes in source systems without having to make expensive software changes, leveraging the industry-leading low-code platform—get the system capabilities you need without the risk and cost of a custom software development project. Enterprise scalability and security – CLEAR*FI is built on industry-leading Microsoft Cloud technology, providing enterprise scale, role-based security, an extensible common data model, and flexible APIs to integrate expanding sources of data as the business evolves.

For more information on CLEAR*FI and FI's loan review capabilities, please visit https://ficonsulting.com/how-we-help/products/comprehensive-loan-examination-and-analytic-review/ or email us at CLEARFI@ficonsulting.com to schedule a demo.

About FI Consulting

FI Consulting (FI) helps government agencies and private sector financial institutions better manage complex portfolios. FI delivers solutions that help organizations gain better information, make insightful and substantiated decisions, manage risk, and improve performance. FI's approach applies data, analytics, modeling, and technology through agile, customer-centric principles that recognize the complexities of our clients' businesses. Learn more at www.ficonsulting.com.

