Fiat Launches Topolino Electric Micromobility Vehicle In U.S., Starting At $13,995

(RTTNews) - Stellantis' (STLA, 8TI.DE, STLAP.PA, STLAM.MI) FIAT brand has launched the all-electric Fiat Topolino in the U.S., marking its entry into the country's micromobility segment.

The 2026 Fiat Topolino and Topolino Dolcevita are now available in limited quantities through select dealers, with a starting manufacturer's suggested retail price of $13,995, excluding destination charges.

Designed as a low-speed electric vehicle for neighborhood, resort and community use, the Topolino is powered by a 5.4-kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers a range of up to 46 miles on a full charge. It has a top speed of 19 mph, which can be increased to 25 mph through a Low Speed Vehicle (LSV) conversion kit expected to be available by late summer 2026, enabling street-legal operation on eligible roads.

The vehicle comes in two variants, Topolino and Topolino Dolcevita, and features Italian-inspired styling, including a Verde Vita exterior, 14-inch wheels with vintage covers, LED lighting, and either a panoramic sunroof or roll-back soft top, depending on the model.

The Topolino measures 4 feet 7 inches wide, 8 feet 3 inches long and 5 feet 1 inch high, weighs 1,073 pounds, and can be fully recharged in about five hours using a 2.3-kW AC charger.

FIAT also announced a partnership with Motori & Customs to offer curated editions and bespoke customization options for U.S. customers.