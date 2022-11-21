FICO Achieves Top 5 Ranking in the 2023 Chartis RiskTech100® Annual Report

Global analytics software provider FICO announced it moved up a spot from sixth place to top five for the first-time in the Chartis Research RiskTech100® annual report of the world's leading risk technology providers. FICO again ranks number one in the Innovation, Artificial Intelligence Applications, Financial Crime – Enterprise Fraud, and Retail Credit Analytics categories. Marking first-time wins, FICO ranks number one in both the Innovation – Retail Finance and Innovation – AI and Decision Management Platform categories.

"FICO secured the top spot in the innovation category for the sixth consecutive year. That's no mean feat given the quality of the competition. It's really a testament to the company's determination to fulfil its mandate as a global innovator. The critical differentiator for FICO is its continued investment in developing open architecture technology that consistently delivers reusability and repeatability. It's fair to say many of FICO’s clients are in a very good place right now and are well positioned to meet consumer expectations for fast, smart, personalized decisions and solutions - delivered at speed and at scale,” said Sid Dash, research director at Chartis Research.

2023 marks the 17th anniversary of the RiskTech100® report. This inclusive report studies the world's major solution providers in risk and compliance technology. The rankings reflect the analysts' opinions, along with research into market trends, participants, expenditure patterns, and best practices.

"We are delighted to see that FICO is again recognized for delivering on our mission as a global innovator in applied intelligence. FICO Platform has unleashed an innovation mindset among our customers’ organizations. It's a springboard for smart collaboration, a route to improving real-time decision-making and bringing new products and offers to market faster than ever. This enables our clients to better serve their customers with an exceptional and more personalized customer experience," said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO.

FICO is a leader in analytics and applied intelligence platform technology. FICO’s consistent innovative technology is represented in many ways including within the digital decisioning capabilities available on FICO® Platform, customer and client fraud/scams protection using FICO® Falcon® Fraud Manager, and digital communication abilities on FICO® Customer Communication Services to name a few. FICO was granted thirteen new patents over the last year related to fraud, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digital decisioning: totaling FICO’s current analytics-related patent count to more than 200. FICO is committed to the practice of Responsible AI and to provide innovative solutions that safely apply artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to produce business decisions. FICO’s predictive analytic solutions empower clients to utilize their data from across the enterprise to make real-time decisions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005114/en/