FICO and LigaData Partner to Help Telecommunications Firms in Africa, Middle East, Asia Add New Revenue Streams

Global analytics software provider FICO today announced a partnership with LigaData to bring advanced decision management and optimization tools to telecommunications firms in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. LigaData and FICO will offer hybrid-cloud and SaaS Decision as a Service solutions that communications service providers can use to increase revenues, decrease costs, and expand their digital and mobile financial services offerings.

Solutions offered by the two firms include mobile lending, price optimisation, collections optimisation, subscriber segmentation, and fraud detection solutions for communications service providers, with the aim of adding new revenue streams and expanding financial inclusion in emerging markets.

"Our partnership with FICO will give communications service providers new tools to expand and compete in a data-driven marketplace,” said Bassel Ojjeh, CEO of LigaData. "In addition, we will be bringing to market new solutions that can help communications service providers serve the large number of unbanked and underbanked communities in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.”

"By combining our world-class decision management and optimisation tools with LigaData’s world-class Data Fabric platform, we can help telecommunications providers in their transformation from Telcos to TechCos and serve new digital services customer segments with confidence,” said Alexandre Graff, vice president of Global Partners & Alliances at FICO. "Together we plan to also help communications service providers grant loans in emerging markets, making it easier for consumers while increasing the digitization of the economy.”

LigaData is recognised as a leading big data solutions provider in the MEA region, serving more than 30 communications service providers. FICO was named Best Technology Provider for Data Analytics at the 2022 Credit Awards, and a leader among top providers in "The Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2023” report.

