FICO Fraud Expert Recognized at Women in Credit Awards 2022

Naomi Palmer, one of FICO’s fraud consultants, has been recognized for her contributions and outstanding efforts with a silver award for ‘Team Player of the Year’ at the Women in Credit Awards 2022, sponsored by Credit Strategy. The winners were announced at a black-tie ceremony on 21 September in London.

With just seven years in the UK credit industry, Naomi Palmer is making a terrific contribution not only to FICO, but to the success of our clients across the EMEA region and around the world in combatting fraud and protecting their customers. Naomi has supported more than 40 FICO customers across the UK, the Nordics, Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, North and South America.

"I feel it is extremely important to understand each customer’s specific needs and environment,” said Naomi, who joined FICO from Barclays Bank. "If you come from a UK high street bank, it’s common to have set ideas about how fraud should be managed and set up operationally. But banks in other regions, or of other sizes, are not always comparable. You need to really listen to what each customer needs, what capabilities they have, and help them get to the next level.”

As a fraud consultant at FICO, Naomi brings a deep understanding of not only fraud management practices but the technical points of anti-fraud software. For example, she developed a ruleset for merchant acquiring fraud that helps FICO’s banking customers detect both first-party and third-party fraud.

"Naomi has helped banks navigate both regulatory mandates and complex internal landscapes whilst addressing the demands of unique payment challenges,” said Matt Cox, head of FICO in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. "For example, she has helped banks in India and South Africa adjust their fraud systems to monitor new real-time payments platforms to ensure they prevent fraud while growing financial inclusion.”

The Women in Credit Awards, now in its fifth year, is the only programme within the UK credit market that champions the role of women across the entire credit and financial services sector, celebrating and encouraging diversity to have a wider impact on the industry. Last year, FICO’s Michelle Beetar won in the Team Leader – Non-Creditor category, and Cecilia Fernandez de Cordoba took Silver in Transformation of the Year.

FICO has many programs that support and promote women in its workforce, including the Women@FICO Employee Resource Group, designed to enable structured information/experience sharing, education, and professional networking. Last year, Women@FICO produced an award-winning video on the importance of diversity in analytics. This year they created a video that focused on the importance of breaking the bias in credit scoring.

