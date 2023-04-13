FICO Hosts Free Financial Education Event in Houston to Help Empower Consumers

Global analytics firm, FICO (NYSE:FICO), will host a free financial education event in Houston on April 22 to provide consumers with knowledge and tools to gain better insight into their financial health. Congresswoman Sylvia R. Garcia will be a special guest at the event to talk about the importance of financial education for the community.

The event is part of FICO’s "Score A Better Future” program, a free credit empowerment program created as a continuation of FICO’s longstanding commitment to financial education. Houston consumers will learn from credit experts what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO® Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores, the credit score used by 90% of the top U.S. lenders.

"Financial literacy is a vital part of thriving communities. The ‘Score A Better Future’ program will help Houstonians better understand important credit information that can influence their financial wellbeing,” said Congresswoman Garcia. "I hope our community takes advantage of this opportunity to better manage their financial futures.”

In partnership with non-profit organizations Operation HOPE, Money Management International, and NID Housing Counseling Agency, all registrants will receive a free copy of their credit report and FICO® Score with access to one-on-one credit coaching from independent financial well-being coaches to help attendees identify their starting point and develop a plan consistent with their financial goals.

Other FICO partners for the event include:

Consumer Action (national)

National Consumers League (national)

Diversified Resource Network (national)

National Association of Women Business Owners (national)

US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (national)

Small Business Roundtable (national)

Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Workforce Solutions

Money Management International

Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce Women’s Business Center

United Way of Greater Houston

NAWBO Houston

Houston Association of Realtors

Memorial Assistance Ministries

To register for the event or get more information on FICO’s "Score A Better Future” program, visit: https://www.fico.com/sabf/.

Who: FICO, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, and Operation HOPE

What: "Score A Better Future” is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with national nonprofits.

When: Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. -1:15 p.m. CDT

Where: Baker Ripley House, 4410 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX, 77011

About Score A Better Future

Score A Better Future is FICO’s free credit education program hosted across the country to teach consumers about the key ingredients in the FICO® Score, and connect them to free, one-on-one counseling from certified not-for-profit counselors tailored to their individual financial health and goals.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail, transportation and supply chain, and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

