FICO Provides Financial Literacy Empowerment with Free Credit Education Event During Chelsea FC’s Atlanta Stop

Global analytics firm, FICO (NYSE:FICO), will host a free Score A Better Future credit education event on July 25, 2023, to provide Atlanta and surrounding area residents with the knowledge and educational tools to gain better insight into their financial health, understanding of how to achieve their financial goals, and FICO® Scores. The standard measure of consumer credit risk in the U.S., FICO® Scores are used by 90 percent of top US lenders in credit decisions.

The in-person event will include speakers from FICO and Operation HOPE, a non-profit organization providing financial literacy empowerment and credit education to youth and adults. The speakers will inform attendees on how FICO® Scores impact lending decisions, what key factors make up the FICO Score, how people can improve their understanding of financial health, as well as the myths and facts about FICO Scores. All registrants will receive access to a free copy of their credit report and FICO Score with additional access to one-on-one credit coaching from independent financial well-being coaches.

"FICO’s financial inclusion initiatives continue to prioritize the same goal – to bring educational tools to communities worldwide and help people better understand how to achieve financial independence,” said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. "Financial literacy resources will empower generations to take control of their financial future.”

As a part of FICO’s partnership with the globally renowned Chelsea Football Club and their pre-season U.S. summer tour, the two organizations are bringing more awareness to the need to improve financial literacy and financial education resources across the country.

Along with this financial education event, a select number of attendees will be able to get free tickets to the Chelsea FC vs. Newcastle United match, held the following evening on July 26, 2023, at 8:15 p.m. EDT at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"Financial literacy lifts communities and allows for improvement in health at any stage in life. We believe that health is a well-rounded achievement – within athletics, arts, mentoring, education, and this also means being financially fit too,” said Michelle Johnson, director of recreation and cultural arts at City of College Park.

Who: FICO, Operation HOPE, City of College Park, U.S. Soccer Foundation and Chelsea Football Club

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment event by FICO in partnership with national nonprofits and Chelsea Football Club.

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. EDT. Check in begins at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Where: Conley Recreation Center/City of College Park

3636 College Street, College Park, GA 30337

To register for the event or get more information on FICO’s Score A Better Future program, visit: https://www.fico.com/sabf/.

To learn more about the partnership with Chelsea Football Club, visit: https://www.fico.com/blogs/fico-chelsea-fc.

About Score A Better Future

Score A Better Future is FICO’s free credit education program hosted across the country to teach consumers about the key ingredients in the FICO® Score, and connect them to free, one-on-one counseling from certified not-for-profit counselors tailored to their individual financial health and goals.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail, transportation and supply chain, and many other industries. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

