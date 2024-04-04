FICO World 2024 to Highlight Success with Wells Fargo, Lloyds Bank, Volvo, Nationwide and more

FICO (NYSE: FICO):

FICO® World 2024 registration is currently open. Join FICO in San Diego, California from April 15-18, 2024.

FICO World will showcase speakers from more than 50 companies, sharing their success stories and unparalleled industry insights and expertise on operationalizing AI, digital transformation and hyper-personalized customer journeys.

Over 1,200 business leaders from around the world are expected to attend FICO World 2024.

Global analytics software leader FICO today announced its speaker line-up for FICO® World 2024. Speakers from more than 50 companies will take the stage including leading industry analysts, innovators and practitioners from Lloyds Bank, Wells Fargo, Scotiabank, TD Bank, Nationwide, T-Mobile, Volvo, Telus, Itau, Ally Financial, Movement Mortgage, BMO, Santander Group, and more.

FICO World keynote speakers will include Chris Eubanks, a two-time All-American and professional tennis player who gained recognition with his 2023 quarter-finals Wimbledon debut, and Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion ranking ninth on the all-time list and driver for Richard Childress Racing (RCR). Both bring athletic prowess and a winning mentality that they will share with attendees, along with their perspectives on the importance of strategic decision-making, resilience, and grit in highly competitive fields.

The three-day event will bring together more than 1,200 business leaders worldwide to talk about the next stage of the Intelligence Revolution. Speakers will highlight best practices and lessons learned on their digital transformation journeys, exploring composability, hyper-personalization, operationalizing AI, ethical AI, and more. Breakout sessions will encompass six tracks:

Acquire – How leading companies are winning a competitive advantage by delivering seamless acquisition, onboarding, faster decisions, and improved risk analysis to cost-effectively.

– How leading companies are winning a competitive advantage by delivering seamless acquisition, onboarding, faster decisions, and improved risk analysis to cost-effectively. Grow – How leading organizations are leveraging the power of applied intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics to fuel exceptional customer experiences and the ways collections and recovery can merge advanced technology with innovative debt management.

– How leading organizations are leveraging the power of applied intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics to fuel exceptional customer experiences and the ways collections and recovery can merge advanced technology with innovative debt management. Protect – Discover Innovative approaches to enterprise fraud management that deliver better protection across the customer lifecycle.

– Discover Innovative approaches to enterprise fraud management that deliver better protection across the customer lifecycle. Build – Learn about two powerful tools, Business Composability and Decision Intelligence, needed to build an intelligence ecosystem and drive outsized business outcomes in the credit lifecycle and across use cases.

– Learn about two powerful tools, Business Composability and Decision Intelligence, needed to build an intelligence ecosystem and drive outsized business outcomes in the credit lifecycle and across use cases. Culture – Uncover companies’ best practices to drive organizational change with innovative ideas that build resilient business cultures that maximize leadership excellence.

– Uncover companies’ best practices to drive organizational change with innovative ideas that build resilient business cultures that maximize leadership excellence. Assess – Explore the latest research and trends impacting the future of credit risk management and consumer financial wellness.

"Through the lens of a winning mentality inspired by Chris Eubanks and Kyle Busch, as well as that of our clients, we eagerly anticipate infusing new energy and excitement into this year's FICO World,” said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer and executive vice president at FICO. "With our clients and speakers bringing a wealth of accomplishments and knowledge to our stage, FICO World promises to be an enriching experience for all attendees, offering a closer look at how organizations operationalize AI, empower customer connections, and deliver an always-on personalized experience to drive outsized business outcomes.”

FICO World will be held in San Diego, California from April 15-18, 2024. At this event, now in its 48th year, IT and business professionals from 60+ countries will discover how to improve customer loyalty, collaboration, real-time decisioning, fight fraud and scams, and compete more effectively using the latest technology for AI-powered decision management. Many of the world’s leading financial institutions will reveal their progress in leading what FICO calls the "Intelligence Revolution.”

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at www.fico.com.

