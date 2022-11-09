FiComm and FMG Launch Joint Marketing Coaching Program to Drive Organic Growth for Advisors

FMG's marketing automation platform combined with FiComm's digital marketing coaching helps advisors harness the power of authentic marketing at scale

LOS ANGELES and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FiComm Partners, the wealth management industry's award-winning full-service marketing and PR agency, and FMG, the award-winning technology firm specializing in advisor marketing software and services, announced today a ground-breaking partnership to provide financial advisors with an end-to-end organic growth solution.

The partnership enables customers of FMG's all-in-one marketing solution to leverage a unique, customized marketing coaching program led jointly by thought leaders from FiComm and FMG to help advisors more effectively differentiate their businesses and drive deeper connections with clients and prospects.

"We constantly hear feedback from advisors that while there are leading technology solutions available in the marketplace, digital marketing is still new to them," said Megan Carpenter, CEO of FiComm Partners. "They are asking for the education and training to optimize these technology tools and resources, which is the gap our new partnership with FMG will bridge."

The partnership is designed to propel advisor growth by coupling FMG's marketing automation tools with FiComm's Advisor Growth Marketing Solutions.

FMG's marketing automation platform includes an enormous library of freshly written content, including blogs, emails, social posts, videos, newsletters, and events, which advisors are encouraged to customize to engage their target audience. Advisors can edit or create content within the platform and publish across all marketing channels with a built-in compliance workflow that significantly reduces time spent on marketing. The platform also features set-and-forget automations, website integration, a mobile app, and performance reporting - all managed from one easy-to-use dashboard.

The customized FMG/FiComm Advisor Marketing Bootcamp will include live workshops, an online library of resources, monthly marketing master classes, and peer accountability groups. This coaching program will help advisors optimize their digital marketing on the FMG platform, develop their own video content, build digital prospect and client workflows, and launch and promote podcasts and events to drive leads and convert new business.

"Advisors lack the time, resources, and in many cases, the expertise to market effectively. They want a marketing easy button!" said Susan Theder, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at FMG. "The FMG all-in-one platform comes as close to an easy button as you're going to get, but we believe marketing is an ascendant journey. Advisors ready to take their marketing to the next level want and need help. The FMG/FiComm marketing workshops will help advisors level-up their marketing in an accountable, peer-oriented coaching format and then show them how to execute by leveraging the breadth of functionality of the FMG platform. It's the "what" and the "how." That's what makes it so powerful."

FiComm Partners has been working with the wealth management industry's leading RIAs and wealth management firms for over a decade to identify proven processes and practices to drive organic growth through integrated marketing services and PR. Two popular marquis programs have been created to leverage this in-depth expertise for individual financial advisors – The DIY Video Workshop and The Advisor Marketing Bootcamp. Both programs have proven results and are now customized for FMG customers to facilitate the execution of their learnings.

"With today's rapidly changing consumer expectations, advisors need to show up authentically in a human-first approach to truly connect with clients and prospects," noted Carpenter. "We are extremely excited to partner with FMG to bring this joint coaching program to the thousands of advisors using FMG to grow their businesses."

About FiComm Partners

Founded in 2012, FiComm Partners is a full-service communication agency specializing in the independent wealth management and financial advice industry. Focused on guiding the modern RIA and wealth management platforms forward, FiComm partners with clients to drive meaningful business results through strategic marketing, public relations, and advisor growth marketing solutions. Leveraging decades of industry expertise, the mission of FiComm is simple—to extend the impact of financial advice by helping advisors, and the platforms who serve them, find their voice, tell their story, and grow better businesses. For more information about FiComm, please visit www.ficommpartners.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About FMG

FMG Suite powers an all-in-one marketing platform that helps financial advisors and insurance agents attract new leads, stay connected with clients and grow their businesses. Rated first in market share and customer satisfaction three years in a row by T3 Software Survey Report, FMG Suite helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG Suite is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States.

