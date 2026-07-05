Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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05.07.2026 15:15:01
Fidelity Health Care vs. State Street Biotech: Which ETF Fits Your Portfolio Best?
The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FHLC) may appeal to cost-conscious investors seeking broad stability, whereas the State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT:XBI) targets growth through a narrow, higher-cost focus.Healthcare is a pillar of the market, but investors must choose between broad stability and niche volatility. One fund targets high-reward biotech, while the other provides a diversified anchor across pharmaceuticals and services. This comparison evaluates how these different scopes affect cost and returns.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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