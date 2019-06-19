|
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity Dividend Factor ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs and High Quality Factor ETFs
TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the June 2019 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of Dividend Factor ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs and High Quality Factor ETFs.
Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of June 26, 2019 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on June 28, 2019.
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker
Cash
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High
FCCD
0.08986
31608M102
CA31608M1023
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. High
FCUD
0.04708
31645M107
CA31645M1077
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. High
FCUH
0.05427
315740100
CA3157401009
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
FCRR
0.05351
31644M108
CA31644M1086
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
FCRH
0.05291
31644P101
CA31644P1018
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity International
FCID
0.04241
31623D103
CA31623D1033
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker
Cash
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Low
FCCL
0.14698
31608H103
CA31608H1038
Quarterly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Low
FCUL
0.08449
31647B109
CA31647B1094
Quarterly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Low
FCLH
0.09766
31647N103
CA31647N1033
Quarterly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Canadian High
FCCQ
0.26865
31610C100
CA31610C1005
Quarterly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. High
FCUQ
0.04108
31647C107
CA31647C1077
Quarterly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. High
FCQH
0.04684
31648J101
CA31648J1012
Quarterly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker
Cash
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Exchange
Fidelity International
FCIL
0.37736
31624M102
CA31624M1023
Semi-Annually
Toronto Stock
Fidelity International
FCIQ
0.33169
31623X109
CA31623X1096
Semi-Annually
Toronto Stock
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC is one of Canada's top investment management firms managing a total of $135 billion in mutual fund and institutional assets. This includes $34 billion in assets for institutional clients including public and corporate defined benefit pension and defined contributions plans, sub-advised programs, endowments, foundations and other corporate assets on behalf of clients across Canada as at May 31, 2019.
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC provides Canadian investors a full range of domestic, international and income oriented mutual funds, as well as asset allocation, managed solutions, ETFs and a high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
