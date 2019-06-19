19.06.2019 22:00:00

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity Dividend Factor ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs and High Quality Factor ETFs

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the June 2019 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of Dividend Factor ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs and High Quality Factor ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of June 26, 2019 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on June 28, 2019.  

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High
Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.08986

 

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Index ETF

FCUD

0.04708

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

0.05427

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR

0.05351

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

0.05291

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity International
High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.04241

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange


 

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Low
Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

0.14698

 

31608H103

CA31608H1038

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low
Volatility Index ETF

FCUL

0.08449

 

31647B109

CA31647B1094

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low
Volatility Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

0.09766

 

31647N103

CA31647N1033

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High
Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

0.26865

 

31610C100

CA31610C1005

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Quality Index ETF

FCUQ

0.04108

 

31647C107

CA31647C1077

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Quality Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCQH

0.04684

 

31648J101

CA31648J1012

Quarterly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

 

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity International
Low Volatility Index
ETF

FCIL

 

0.37736

 

31624M102

CA31624M1023

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity International
High Quality Index ETF

FCIQ

0.33169

 

31623X109

CA31623X1096

Semi-Annually

Toronto Stock
Exchange

 

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC is one of Canada's top investment management firms managing a total of $135 billion in mutual fund and institutional assets. This includes $34 billion in assets for institutional clients including public and corporate defined benefit pension and defined contributions plans, sub-advised programs, endowments, foundations and other corporate assets on behalf of clients across Canada as at May 31, 2019.  

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC provides Canadian investors a full range of domestic, international and income oriented mutual funds, as well as asset allocation, managed solutions, ETFs and a high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss. 

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

