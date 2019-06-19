Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity Dividend Factor ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs and High Quality Factor ETFs

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the June 2019 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of Dividend Factor ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs and High Quality Factor ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of June 26, 2019 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on June 28, 2019.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High

Dividend Index ETF FCCD 0.08986 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Index ETF FCUD 0.04708 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Currency

Neutral Index ETF FCUH 0.05427 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates Index ETF FCRR 0.05351 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates Currency

Neutral Index ETF FCRH 0.05291 31644P101 CA31644P1018 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity International

High Dividend Index ETF FCID 0.04241 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian Low

Volatility Index ETF FCCL 0.14698 31608H103 CA31608H1038 Quarterly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Low

Volatility Index ETF FCUL 0.08449 31647B109 CA31647B1094 Quarterly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Low

Volatility Currency

Neutral Index ETF FCLH 0.09766 31647N103 CA31647N1033 Quarterly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Canadian High

Quality Index ETF FCCQ 0.26865 31610C100 CA31610C1005 Quarterly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Quality Index ETF FCUQ 0.04108 31647C107 CA31647C1077 Quarterly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Quality Currency

Neutral Index ETF FCQH 0.04684 31648J101 CA31648J1012 Quarterly Toronto Stock

Exchange

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity International

Low Volatility Index

ETF FCIL 0.37736 31624M102 CA31624M1023 Semi-Annually Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity International

High Quality Index ETF FCIQ 0.33169 31623X109 CA31623X1096 Semi-Annually Toronto Stock

Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC is one of Canada's top investment management firms managing a total of $135 billion in mutual fund and institutional assets. This includes $34 billion in assets for institutional clients including public and corporate defined benefit pension and defined contributions plans, sub-advised programs, endowments, foundations and other corporate assets on behalf of clients across Canada as at May 31, 2019.

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC provides Canadian investors a full range of domestic, international and income oriented mutual funds, as well as asset allocation, managed solutions, ETFs and a high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC