18.05.2021 23:15:00
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs
TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the May 2021 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs.
Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of May 26, 2021 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on May 28, 2021.
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker
Cash
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
FCCD
0.03721
31608M102
CA31608M1023
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
FCUD
0.01068
31645M107
CA31645M1077
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCUH
0.00998
315740100
CA3157401009
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
FCRR
0.01882
31644M108
CA31644M1086
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCRH
0.01809
31644P101
CA31644P1018
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
FCID
0.10484
31623D103
CA31623D1033
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
FCHY
0.07056
31615L105
CA31615L1058
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF
FCHH
0.07248
31615M103
CA31615M1032
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
FCSB
0.02216
31608N100
CA31608N1006
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Exchange
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
FCCB
0.03578
31644F103
CA31644F1036
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
FCGB
0.03338
31623G106
CA31623G1063
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
FCIG
0.02288
31624P105
CA31624P1053
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
FCMI
0.01798
31609T106
CA31609T1066
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
FCGI
0.01397
31623K107
CA31623K1075
Monthly
Toronto Stock
