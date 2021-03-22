+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
22.03.2021 22:15:00

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ET...

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the March 2021 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs, Monthly High Income ETFs, Low Volatility Factor ETFs, High Quality Factor ETFs and Value Factor ETFs.

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Logo (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of March 29, 2021 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on March 31, 2021.  

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.11833

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF

FCUD

0.06950

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

0.06823

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR

0.06553

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

0.06435

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.00847

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

FCHY

0.10116

31615L105

CA31615L1058

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF

FCHH

0.10269

31615M103

CA31615M1032

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

0.04241

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange


 

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

0.03500

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB

0.04178

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG

0.03487

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

0.03453

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

0.05089

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto StockExchange

 

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

0.27314

31608H103

CA31608H1038

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF

FCUL

0.13201

31647B109

CA31647B1094

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

0.11625

31647N103

CA31647N1033

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

0.21052

31610C100

CA31610C1005

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF

FCUQ

0.09485

31647C107

CA31647C1077

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCQH

0.09967

31648J101

CA31648J1012

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF

FCCV

0.04569

31609U103

CA31609U1030

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF

FCUV

0.02420

31647E103

CA31647E1034

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCVH

0.02439

31646E104

CA31646E1043

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $181 billion in assets under management (as at March 18, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada 

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

