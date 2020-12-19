|
19.12.2020 00:22:00
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2020 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs
TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2020 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 18, 2020 and could change if the Fidelity ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.
These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.
We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 24, 2020. The ex-dividend date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 24, 2020. The record date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 29, 2020 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2020.
The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.
Fidelity ETF
Ticker
Net asset value
CUSIP
ISIN
Estimated
Estimated
Fidelity Canadian
FCCD
23.7518
31608M102
CA31608M1023
-
-
Fidelity U.S. High
FCUD
23.6449
31645M107
CA31645M1077
-
-
Fidelity U.S. High
FCUH
23.2942
315740100
CA3157401009
-
-
Fidelity U.S.
FCRR
26.8894
31644M108
CA31644M1086
-
-
Fidelity U.S.
FCRH
26.5733
31644P101
CA31644P1018
-
-
Fidelity
FCID
20.9699
31623D103
CA31623D1033
-
-
Fidelity Canadian
FCCL
26.7326
31608H103
CA31608H1038
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Low
FCUL
32.2279
31647B109
CA31647B1094
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Low
FCLH
32.8695
31647N103
CA31647N1033
-
-
Fidelity
FCIL
26.0888
31624M102
CA31624M1023
-
-
Fidelity Canadian
FCCQ
26.8966
31610C100
CA31610C1005
0.02716
0.10098%
Fidelity U.S. High
FCUQ
35.4149
31647C107
CA31647C1077
1.04473
2.94997%
Fidelity U.S. High
FCQH
36.1873
31648J101
CA31648J1012
2.43528
6.72965%
Fidelity
FCIQ
34.9183
31623X109
CA31623X1096
0.61163
1.75160%
Fidelity Sustainable
FCSW
30.3627
31642F105
CA31642F1053
-
-
Fidelity Systematic
FCCB
26.2206
31644F103
CA31644F1036
0.10853
0.41391%
Fidelity Canadian
FCSB
26.0439
31608N100
CA31608N1006
-
-
Fidelity Global Core
FCGB
25.2528
31623G106
CA31623G1063
0.73716
2.91912%
Fidelity Systematic
FCHY
25.0296
31615L105
CA31615L1058
0.06728
0.26880%
Fidelity Systematic
FCHH
25.4155
31615M103
CA31615M1032
-
-
Fidelity Canadian
FCMI
23.3982
31609T106
CA31609T1066
-
-
Fidelity Global
FCGI
23.6401
31623K107
CA31623K1075
-
-
Fidelity Canadian
FCCV
29.7709
31609U103
CA31609U1030
0.67698
2.27397%
Fidelity U.S. Value
FCUV
27.6419
31647E103
CA31647E1034
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Value
FCVH
29.1190
31646E104
CA31646E1043
0.70712
2.42838%
Fidelity
FCIV
25.8490
31622Y108
CA31622Y1088
-
-
Fidelity Canadian
FCCM
26.3667
31609W109
CA31609W1095
0.21724
0.82392%
Fidelity U.S.
FCMO
28.8317
31649P106
CA31649P1062
0.41487
1.43894%
Fidelity U.S.
FCMH
30.4072
31649R102
CA31649R1029
1.32116
4.34489%
Fidelity
FCIM
28.2455
31623V103
CA31623V1031
1.61551
5.71953%
Fidelity Global
FCIG
25.8262
31624P105
CA31624P1053
0.29378
1.13753%
Forward-looking information
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2020 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $168 billion in assets under management (as at December 15, 2020) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
