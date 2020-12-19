+++ Jetzt mehr über Kryptowährungen erfahren!** +++-w-
19.12.2020 00:22:00

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2020 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2020 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 18, 2020 and could change if the Fidelity ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.

These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 24, 2020. The ex-dividend date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 24, 2020. The record date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 29, 2020 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2020.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.

Fidelity ETF
Name

Ticker
Symbol

Net asset value
(NAV) per unit as
of December 15,
2020 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit as
of December
15, 2020 ($)

Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit as
a % of NAV at
December 15,
2020

Fidelity Canadian
High Dividend
Index ETF

FCCD

23.7518

31608M102

CA31608M1023

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Index ETF

FCUD

23.6449

31645M107

CA31645M1077

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

23.2942

315740100

CA3157401009

-

-

Fidelity U.S.
Dividend for Rising
Rates Index ETF

FCRR

26.8894

31644M108

CA31644M1086

-

-

Fidelity U.S.
Dividend for Rising
Rates Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

26.5733

31644P101

CA31644P1018

-

-

Fidelity
International High
Dividend Index ETF

FCID

20.9699

31623D103

CA31623D1033

-

-

Fidelity Canadian
Low Volatility Index
ETF

FCCL

26.7326

31608H103

CA31608H1038

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Low
Volatility Index ETF

FCUL

32.2279

31647B109

CA31647B1094

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Low
Volatility Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

32.8695

31647N103

CA31647N1033

-

-

Fidelity
International Low
Volatility Index ETF

FCIL

26.0888

31624M102

CA31624M1023

-

-

Fidelity Canadian
High Quality Index
ETF

FCCQ

26.8966

31610C100

CA31610C1005

0.02716

0.10098%

Fidelity U.S. High
Quality Index ETF

FCUQ

35.4149

31647C107

CA31647C1077

1.04473

2.94997%

Fidelity U.S. High
Quality Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCQH

36.1873

31648J101

CA31648J1012

2.43528

6.72965%

Fidelity
International High
Quality Index ETF

FCIQ

34.9183

31623X109

CA31623X1096

0.61163

1.75160%

Fidelity Sustainable
World ETF

FCSW

30.3627

31642F105

CA31642F1053

-

-

Fidelity Systematic
Canadian Bond
Index ETF

FCCB

26.2206

31644F103

CA31644F1036

0.10853

0.41391%

Fidelity Canadian
Short Term
Corporate Bond
ETF

FCSB

26.0439

31608N100

CA31608N1006

-

-

Fidelity Global Core
Plus Bond ETF

FCGB

25.2528

31623G106

CA31623G1063

0.73716

2.91912%

Fidelity Systematic
U.S. High Yield
Bond ETF

FCHY

25.0296

31615L105

CA31615L1058

0.06728

0.26880%

Fidelity Systematic
U.S. High Yield
Bond Currency
Neutral ETF

FCHH

25.4155

31615M103

CA31615M1032

-

-

Fidelity Canadian
Monthly High
Income ETF

FCMI

23.3982

31609T106

CA31609T1066

-

-

Fidelity Global
Monthly High
Income ETF

FCGI

23.6401

31623K107

CA31623K1075

-

-

Fidelity Canadian
Value Index ETF

FCCV

29.7709

31609U103

CA31609U1030

0.67698

2.27397%

Fidelity U.S. Value
Index ETF

FCUV

27.6419

31647E103

CA31647E1034

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Value
Currency Neutral
Index ETF

FCVH

29.1190

31646E104

CA31646E1043

0.70712

2.42838%

Fidelity
International Value
Index ETF

FCIV

25.8490

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

-

-

Fidelity Canadian
Momentum Index
ETF

FCCM

26.3667

31609W109

CA31609W1095

0.21724

0.82392%

Fidelity U.S.
Momentum Index
ETF

FCMO

28.8317

31649P106

CA31649P1062

0.41487

1.43894%

Fidelity U.S.
Momentum
Currency Neutral
Index ETF

FCMH

30.4072

31649R102

CA31649R1029

1.32116

4.34489%

Fidelity
International
Momentum Index
ETF

FCIM

28.2455

31623V103

CA31623V1031

1.61551

5.71953%

Fidelity Global
Investment Grade
Bond ETF

FCIG

25.8262

31624P105

CA31624P1053

0.29378

1.13753%

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2020 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $168 billion in assets under management (as at December 15, 2020) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity,  income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

