Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated December 2019 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated December 2019 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 18, 2019 and could change if the Fidelity ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.

The estimated per-unit cash distributions payable on December 31, 2019 to unitholders of record as of December 27, 2019 are detailed in the table below. Fidelity expects to issue a press release on or about December 24, 2019, which will provide the final per-unit cash distribution amounts.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Estimated
Cash
Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.12711

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF

FCUD

0.16885

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

0.12998

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR

0.11271

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

0.05868

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.12488

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

0.16308

31608H103

CA31608H1038

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF

FCUL

0.18856

31647B109

CA31647B1094

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

0.18160

31647N103

CA31647N1033

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF

FCIL

0.20525

31624M102

CA31624M1023

Semi-annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

0.13480

31610C100

CA31610C1005

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF

FCUQ

0.10305

31647C107

CA31647C1077

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCQH

0.10094

31648J101

CA31648J1012

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF

FCIQ

0.07915

31623X109

CA31623X1096

Semi-annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Sustainable World ETF

FCSW

0.14659

31642F105

CA31642F1053

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

FCHY

0.18713

31615L105

CA31615L1058

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF

FCHH

0.00403

31615M103

CA31615M1032

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

0.03905

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

0.04093

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB

0.11464

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange


 

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2019 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $142 billion in assets under management (as at November 30, 2019) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products and a high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

