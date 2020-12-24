|
24.12.2020 20:09:00
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final 2020 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs
TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final 2020 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs").
On November 23, 2020 and December 18, 2020, Fidelity announced the estimated 2020 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. Subsequent to these announcements, investor activity has led to changes to the annual capital per unit for the Fidelity ETFs, including material changes for Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF (FCUQ), Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF (FCQH), Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF (FCIQ) and Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF (FCGB). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the November 23, 2020 and December 18, 2020 press releases for the Fidelity ETFs.
These rates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These rates do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts.
The ex-dividend date for the 2020 annual distributions is today, December 24, 2020. The record date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 29, 2020 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2020.
The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker Symbol
Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of December 15, 2020 ($)
CUSIP
ISIN
Annual capital gain per unit as of December 15, 2020 ($)
Annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at December 15, 2020
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
FCCD
23.7518
31608M102
CA31608M1023
-
-
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
FCUD
23.6449
31645M107
CA31645M1077
-
-
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCUH
23.2942
315740100
CA3157401009
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
FCRR
26.8894
31644M108
CA31644M1086
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCRH
26.5733
31644P101
CA31644P1018
-
-
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
FCID
20.9699
31623D103
CA31623D1033
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF
FCCL
26.7326
31608H103
CA31608H1038
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF
FCUL
32.2279
31647B109
CA31647B1094
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCLH
32.8695
31647N103
CA31647N1033
-
-
Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF
FCIL
26.0888
31624M102
CA31624M1023
-
-
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF
FCCQ
26.8966
31610C100
CA31610C1005
0.02445
0.09090%
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF
FCUQ
35.4149
31647C107
CA31647C1077
1.02502
2.89432%
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCQH
36.1873
31648J101
CA31648J1012
2.23234
6.16885%
Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF
FCIQ
34.9183
31623X109
CA31623X1096
0.59525
1.70469%
Fidelity Sustainable World ETF
FCSW
30.3627
31642F105
CA31642F1053
-
-
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
FCCB
26.2206
31644F103
CA31644F1036
0.10853
0.41391%
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
FCSB
26.0439
31608N100
CA31608N1006
-
-
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
FCGB
25.2528
31623G106
CA31623G1063
0.72678
2.87802%
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
FCHY
25.0296
31615L105
CA31615L1058
0.06728
0.26880%
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF
FCHH
25.4155
31615M103
CA31615M1032
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
FCMI
23.3982
31609T106
CA31609T1066
-
-
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
FCGI
23.6401
31623K107
CA31623K1075
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF
FCCV
29.7709
31609U103
CA31609U1030
0.67698
2.27397%
Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF
FCUV
27.6419
31647E103
CA31647E1034
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCVH
29.1190
31646E104
CA31646E1043
0.70712
2.42838%
Fidelity International Value Index ETF
FCIV
25.8490
31622Y108
CA31622Y1088
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF
FCCM
26.3667
31609W109
CA31609W1095
0.21724
0.82392%
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF
FCMO
28.8317
31649P106
CA31649P1062
0.41487
1.43894%
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCMH
30.4072
31649R102
CA31649R1029
1.32116
4.34489%
Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF
FCIM
28.2455
31623V103
CA31623V1031
1.61551
5.71953%
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
FCIG
25.8262
31624P105
CA31624P1053
0.29378
1.13753%
