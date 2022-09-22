|
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES MELISSA CIRCELLI AS CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, today announced Melissa Circelli will join the company as Chief Human Resources Officer.
Building on more than 25 years of experience leading and managing human resources for several companies, Melissa joins FNF and assumes responsibilities related to human resources, benefits, talent acquisition, employee onboarding and relations, diversity and inclusion, and community engagement.
"With over 21,000 employees across 1,300 locations, Melissa brings the extensive experience needed to help in managing all aspects of corporate and field human resources for FNF," said Tony Park, CFO, Fidelity National Financial. "We are a unique company with diverse employees across various regions of the U.S. and Canada and, as such, we put a premium on the acquisition of top industry talent and the retention of our essential workforce. We are excited to have Melissa continue our efforts to take care of and engage the most important part of the company – our employees."
Prior to joining FNF, Melissa held human resource leadership positions with Cigna, Volvo Commercial Finance and Fortegra Financial, and most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Black Knight Financial Services.
About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.
About F&G
F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.
SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelity-national-financial-announces-melissa-circelli-as-chief-human-resources-officer-301631361.html
