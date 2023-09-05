|
05.09.2023 22:15:00
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN THE BARCLAYS GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority-owned, publicly traded subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) ("F&G"), announced today that Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Park, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting FNF's Investor Relations website at https://www.investor.fnf.com/. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.
About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.
About F&G
F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.
FNF-G
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelity-national-financial-announces-participation-in-the-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-301916055.html
SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FGL Holdings Registered Sharesmehr Nachrichten
|
05.05.20
|Ausblick: FGL stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.20
|Erste Schätzungen: FGL stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.02.20
|Ausblick: FGL vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.19
|Ausblick: FGL gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.19
|Ausblick: FGL stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)