03.11.2022 21:10:00
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend, to $0.45 per share, from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share. The dividend will be payable December 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of December 16, 2022.
About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.
About F&G
F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.
Lisa Foxworthy-Parker
SVP of Investor & External Relations
Investors@fnf.com
515.330.3307
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelity-national-financial-inc-announces-increase-in-quarterly-cash-dividend-301668203.html
SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.; FGL Holdings
