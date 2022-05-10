|
10.05.2022 22:10:00
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.44
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share. The dividend will be payable June 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of June 16, 2022.
About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.
About F&G
F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.
FNF-G
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelity-national-financial-inc-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-of-0-44--301544334.html
SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.; FGL Holdings
