08.08.2023 22:21:11
Fidelity National Financial Inc Q2 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $219 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $537 million, or $1.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $274 million or $1.01 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $3.07 billion from $2.64 billion last year.
Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $219 Mln. vs. $537 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $1.92 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.01 -Revenue (Q2): $3.07 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year.
