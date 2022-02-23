|
23.02.2022 22:28:48
Fidelity National Financial Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $533 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $801 million, or $2.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $616 million or $2.16 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.3% to $4.80 billion from $3.77 billion last year.
Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $533 Mln. vs. $801 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.87 vs. $2.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.63 -Revenue (Q4): $4.80 Bln vs. $3.77 Bln last year.
