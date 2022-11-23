|
23.11.2022 13:30:00
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. to Participate in KBW 2022 Virtual Title Insurance Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF’s wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, announced today that Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Park, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KBW Title Insurance Day on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting FNF's Investor Relations website at https://www.investor.fnf.com/. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.
FNF-G
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelity-national-financial-inc-to-participate-in-kbw-2022-virtual-title-insurance-day-301685609.html
SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
