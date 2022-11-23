23.11.2022 13:30:00

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. to Participate in KBW 2022 Virtual Title Insurance Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF’s wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, announced today that Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Park, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KBW Title Insurance Day on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting FNF's Investor Relations website at https://www.investor.fnf.com/. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

FNF-G

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelity-national-financial-inc-to-participate-in-kbw-2022-virtual-title-insurance-day-301685609.html

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial Inc FNF Group Shs When Issued

ATX legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls auf grünem Terrain. In den USA wird feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

