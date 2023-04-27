|
27.04.2023 14:12:27
Fidelity National Information Services Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $140 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $120 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $767 million or $1.29 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.2 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $3.510 billion from $3.492 billion last year.
Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $140 Mln. vs. $120 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.24 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.2 -Revenue (Q1): $3.510 Bln vs. $3.492 Bln last year.
