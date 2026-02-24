Fidelity National Information Services Aktie

WKN DE: A0H1FP / ISIN: US31620M1062

24.02.2026 16:19:46

Fidelity National Information Services Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $511 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $304 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $874 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $2.81 billion from $2.59 billion last year.

Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $511 Mln. vs. $304 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $2.81 Bln vs. $2.59 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.26 To $ 1.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.270 B To $ 3.290 B

