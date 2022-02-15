|
15.02.2022 13:08:20
Fidelity National Information Services Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $291 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $103 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 billion or $1.92 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $3.67 billion from $3.32 billion last year.
Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $291 Mln. vs. $103 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q4): $3.67 Bln vs. $3.32 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.44 - $1.47 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,420 - $3,450 Mln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fidelity National Information Services IncShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Fidelity National Information Services IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fidelity National Information Services IncShs
|91,40
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen verbuchen Gewinne
Die asiatischen Indizes zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte stark. Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel in Kauflaune. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es ebenfalls aufwärts. Die Wall Street setzte am Dienstag zur Erholung an.