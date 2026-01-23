Fidelity National Information Services Aktie
WKN DE: A0H1FP / ISIN: US31620M1062
|
23.01.2026 17:30:00
Fidelity National Information Services Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) stock plummeted to a 52-week low on Tuesday, dropping some 4% on the day to around $60.60 per share.For a company that is one of the few dominant players in its primary business -- providing the technology to help banks move money -- such a drop might be considered a buying opportunity.But Fidelity National has been trending lower for several years now, with a three-year average annualized return of negative 5% and a five-year average annualized return of negative 14%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!