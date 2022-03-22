|
22.03.2022 01:27:00
Fieger announces $97.4 Million Dollar Verdict awarded in Birth Trauma Case in Iowa City, Iowa.
IOWA CITY, Iowa, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At 4:30PM (EST) a Johnson County Iowa Jury sitting in the courtroom of Judge Kevin McKeever in Iowa City, Iowa, rendered the largest verdict in the state the amount of $97.4 Million in a birth trauma case tried by Geoffrey Fieger. Mr. Fieger tried the case for the last three weeks with Matthew Patterson and Jack Beam from the Beam Legal Team of Chicago, Illinois, and local counsel Fred James of Des Moines, Iowa. Fieger stated:
"The acts of malpractice committed by OBGYN Associates of Iowa City and Mercy Hospital were egregious. As a result of their malpractice by improperly delivering a baby with forceps and a vacuum, and crushing his head, producing permanent brain damage. They not only destroyed the life of the little baby, Scotty, but his entire family who must care for him for the rest of his life."
The verdict is the largest verdict in the State of Iowa.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fieger-announces-97-4-million-dollar-verdict-awarded-in-birth-trauma-case-in-iowa-city-iowa-301507224.html
SOURCE Fieger Law
