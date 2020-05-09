Fieldex Exploration Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, May 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fieldex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FLX) (Frankfurt: F7E1) ("Fieldex") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise up to a maximum amount of $500,000 by issuing a maximum of 7,142,857 units at a price of $0.07 per unit. Each unit consist of one common share in the capital of Fieldex and one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one additional common share of Fieldex at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the private placement. The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the private placement.

About Fieldex

Fieldex is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.

