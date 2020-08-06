+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
06.08.2020 03:09:00

Fieldex Exploration Changes its Name to Fokus Mining Corporation

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fieldex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FLX) (Frankfurt: F7E1) ("Fieldex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has changed its name to "Fokus Mining Corporation / Corporation Minière Fokus" and that its new trading symbol will be "FKM". The name change will be effective on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about August 10, 2020.

In connection with the name change, each current share certificate evidencing common shares of the Company will continue to evidence the common shares of Fokus Mining Corporation without further action by shareholders. No consolidation of capital occurred in connection with the name change. The new CUSIP number for the common shares of Fokus Mining Corporation will be 3442041024.

About Fokus Mining

Fokus Mining is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

www.fokusmining.com

SOURCE Fieldex Exploration Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street legt zu -- ATX schließt stärker -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Die US-Märkte zeigen sich am Mittwoch auf grünem Terrain. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Mittwoch Aufschläge. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich freundlich. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich in der Gewinnzone.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB