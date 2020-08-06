|
Fieldex Exploration Changes its Name to Fokus Mining Corporation
ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fieldex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FLX) (Frankfurt: F7E1) ("Fieldex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has changed its name to "Fokus Mining Corporation / Corporation Minière Fokus" and that its new trading symbol will be "FKM". The name change will be effective on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about August 10, 2020.
In connection with the name change, each current share certificate evidencing common shares of the Company will continue to evidence the common shares of Fokus Mining Corporation without further action by shareholders. No consolidation of capital occurred in connection with the name change. The new CUSIP number for the common shares of Fokus Mining Corporation will be 3442041024.
About Fokus Mining
Fokus Mining is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.
