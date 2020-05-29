+++ Bitcoin - Zeit zu kaufen?** +++-w-
29.05.2020 00:30:00

Fieldex Exploration Grant Options

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, May 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fieldex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FLX) (Frankfurt: F7E1) ("Fieldex") announces that its Board of Directors today granted stock options in respect of an aggregate of 1,300,000 common shares to Fieldex's Directors, Officers and two consultants.  The exercise price of the options is $0.12 per share, which is higher to the closing price of Fieldex's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on Thursday May 28, 2020. The options vest immediately and will expire in ten years.  The options were granted under Fieldex's Stock Option Plan.

About Fieldex

Fieldex is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

SOURCE Fieldex Exploration Inc.

