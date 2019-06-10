Fieldtrips from Geothermal Resources Council Annual Meeting Announced

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) has announced more details of events at the world's largest annual geothermal energy conference in Palm Springs, California, USA.

In addition to the main event of the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo taking place September 15-18, 2019, there will be a grand total of four fieldtrips before and after the conference.

Just before the start of the conference two half-day trips will offer a chance to relax and enjoy the fantastic scenery and culture of the Palm Springs area. On Saturday, a three hour off-road ride in a Jeep will take you into the California Desert, along the San Andreas fault-zone through slot canyons and a natural palm oasis. On Sunday morning, a two-mile hike into the Palm Canyon will visit a special place for the Agua Caliente (Hot Water) Band of Cahuilla Indians among the trees in a beautiful palm oasis.

Just after the end of the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo on September 18, a two-day fieldtrip will take advantage of a rare opportunity to explore operations, volcanic geology and hydrothermal features of the Coso geothermal field located at the China Lake Naval Air Warfare Station, California. This tour will also include a visit to GreenFire Energy's experimental project demonstrating closed-loop geothermal power production technology using both water and supercritical CO2 as working fluids.

Also departing on Wednesday, September 18 another two-day fieldtrip will visit the Imperial Valley, home to the world renowned Salton Sea geothermal field. In addition to stops at the John L. Featherstone and Heber geothermal power plants, there will also be up-close observations of quaternary volcanoes, mud volcanoes, hot springs and an actively spreading mud pot! The valley has become a significant hot spot for renewable energy – with production from geothermal, solar, wind and biofuel – and possibly soon to be one of the most important regions for lithium mining.

More information on the fieldtrips, including more detailed itinerary and cost, can be found on the GRC Website at https://geothermal.org.

The GRC Annual Meeting & Expo is the industry's largest annual gathering of leading geothermal energy scientists, producers, renewable energy industry stakeholders, regulators, utilities, and key associated business leaders. The four-day event will offer technical, policy, and market conference sessions, educational seminars, tours of local geothermal and renewable energy projects, and numerous networking opportunities.

Registration to the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo will open soon. Room reservations can now be made on the GRC website at http://www.geothermal.org. A discounted room rate is available until August 21, so early reservations are recommended.

For more information about the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo in Palm Springs, California, USA, visit http://www.geothermal.org or call (530) 758-2360.

For information on how to sponsor this event, contact Estela Smith, GRC at (530) 758-2360 or grc@geothermal.org.

About the Geothermal Resources Council:

The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) will be celebrating 50 years of service to the global geothermal energy community in 2022. The GRC is dedicated to advancing geothermal development around the world through education, research, and outreach. For more information, please visit http://www.geothermal.org.

