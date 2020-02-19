Fierce Software Named DevOps Partner of the Year at Dynatrace Perform 2020 Partner Awards

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fierce Software, a value-added reseller and solutions provider of Enterprise Open Source products and services, is proud to announce it has been named DevOps Partner of the Year by Dynatrace, the software intelligence leader. This award was part of the Dynatrace Perform 2020 Conference and was announced during the afternoon keynote at the conference on February 4th at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Fierce Software was honored for its dedication to providing innovative Open Source solutions to customers in the public sector. Specifically, Fierce Software was recognized for enabling exceptional growth over the past year through collaboration with Dynatrace.

Troy Wright, the Vice President of NORAM partners says, "We're delighted that Fierce Software have been recognized as the DevOps Partner of the Year. Fierce Software is leading public sector customers on their digital transformation journey by partnering with Dynatrace to create a turn-key secure software factory. By using best practices, industry standards and security controls, Fierce Software is helping customers deploy better software more often, anywhere and securely. We look forward to continued success in the future with this outstanding team."

"We are very proud and honored to receive this recognition from our friends at Dynatrace." Says Eric Updegrove, Senior Vice President of Fierce Software. "Dynatrace is an extremely important component in the Secure Software Factory (S2F) solution-set we offer our public sector customers."

About Fierce Software:

Fierce Software is a small, woman-owned value-added reseller (VAR) and trusted IT Solutions provider focused on providing customers with products and technologies that help organizations to reach their goals more effectively at a lower cost. Fierce Software represents vendors that drive innovation forward, while driving costs down.

SOURCE Fierce Software