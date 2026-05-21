WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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21.05.2026 19:15:20
'FIFA got greedy' ― Why football fans in India may not be able to watch World Cup games on TV this year
The 2026 World Cup is weeks away, but one of the most populated countries in the world doesn't have a broadcasting deal. Why?Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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