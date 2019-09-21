Fifteen Non-Profit Organizations Raise Nearly $10,000 from Infinity Federal Credit Union's Fifth Annual Parking for a Purpose

BANGOR, Maine, Sept. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infinity Federal Credit Union (FCU), Maine's first credit union, donated its Downtown Bangor branch parking lot for local non-profit organizations to use for car parking fundraisers during this summer's Waterfront Concert series. In its fifth year, the program raised nearly $10,000 for area non-profit organizations.

President and CEO, Elizabeth Hayes announced these results from fundraising events:

The Innocent Spouse Project: $1,125

Bangor Humane Society: $370

Dexter Regional High School: $860

Dexter Recreation Department: $980

Girl Scout Troop # 1123: $520

Bangor Kiwanis: $838

BARN (Bangor Area Recovery Network): $900

The Dempsey Challenge: $715

Fire Forward: $200

Zachery's Project: $700

Camp Capellla: $525

United Way of Eastern Maine: $1,054

John Bapst High School (Football Program & Project Graduation 2020): $250

The Good Samaritan Agency: $560

Downeast Horizons: $210

The total for all participating agencies was $9,807.

"Infinity FCU is committed to making difference in the communities we serve." said Hayes. "'Parking For a Purpose' has grown tremendously since its inception in 2015. We are very proud of our partnerships with these non-profits and hope to include more organizations in 2020."

About Infinity Federal Credit Union

As Maine's first credit union, Infinity Federal Credit Union has been serving its members since 1921, initially as the Telephone Workers Credit Union of Maine, then as Telco of New England FCU. Infinity FCU is now community-based, available to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Cumberland and York counties and the city of Bangor, Maine. Infinity FCU is a not-for-profit cooperative organization owned by its members and guided by the vision "We do banking differently to keep *you* a step ahead in life." For more information about Infinity FCU, please visit http://www.infinityfcu.com.

