Fifteenth Annual 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and -Led Companies Announced

The Women Presidents Organization and JPMorgan Chase Recognize the 2022 Ranking of 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies During Award Ceremony

MONTREAL, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents Organization (WPO), in collaboration with JPMorgan Chase, today released the 15th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies. This year's 50 Fastest list is led by companies focused on healthcare, government and technology, and for the second year in a row, the top three companies are run by women of color.

The 15th anniversary of the 50 Fastest heralded a number of firsts and notable trends. The WPO received more applications this year than ever before, and the ranking reflects the largest number of consumer brands since inception. According to this year's applicant survey, the percent of honorees that reported doing business globally declined to 62%—4% lower than reported in 2021 and a number that had previously risen year over year. Over 96% of honorees report that their businesses have returned to pre-pandemic profitability or were never adversely affected.

"This year's 50 Fastest winners are raising the bar for today's entrepreneurs," said Thelma Ferguson, Vice Chair of JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. "These incredible business owners, and countless others, are scaling new technologies, advancing purposeful missions and creating new pathways to success that will benefit generations to come."

From January to December of 2021, the 50 Fastest generated a combined $6.8 billion in revenue and collectively employed more than 30,000 people.

The top three awardees are:

  • SimpleHealth, Inc. in New York, NY, a telemedicine platform focused on reproductive health, returns to the 50 Fastest list this year, moving up from the number two spot in 2021. Helmed by CEO Carrie SiuButt, the company—which has one of the most accessible platforms for accessing birth control products online—has more than doubled in size and increased its revenue by 571% over the past two years.
  • Newcomer Highlight Technologies, Inc., based in Fairfax, VA, debuts at number two on the list. Highlight, which is led by Founder and CEO Rebecca Andino, has quadrupled their revenues over the past two years by providing critical development and modernization, secure IT and mission solutions to more than a dozen U.S. federal government customers.
  • Fintech start-up Stax also returns at number three on the list, up three spots from 2021 after a whirlwind year of growth. Stax is an all-in-one platform that helps businesses simplify payments with an innovative, flat-fee, subscription-style approach. Based in Orlando, FL and led by 34-year-old CEO and Founder Suneera Madhani, Stax has grown from one to 180 employees in seven years and recently attained "unicorn" status, announcing a $1 billion valuation after its latest round of investment.

    • "It is an honor to celebrate the talented and innovative leaders of these 50 companies that have experienced exponential growth in both size and revenue in today's marketplace," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization. "The WPO and JPMorgan Chase are excited to recognize and elevate these inspiring and diverse women-owned and -led companies, which are not only providing valuable products and services and generating economic growth but changing the public perception of, and conversation around, women-owned businesses."

    To qualify for the ranking, businesses are required to be privately held, woman-owned or -led, and must have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 in each of the past five years. Applicants were not required to join or be members of the WPO. All eligible companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula that combines percentage and absolute growth. The top 50 were selected for the list.

    More about this year's 50 Fastest:

    • Average honoree age: 51
    • Average years in business: 18
    • 78% started the business
    • 74% provide telecommuting
    • 70% provide flex time
    • 74% do business with Fortune 1,000 companies

    The 50 Fastest companies are being honored during a luncheon and ceremony at the WPO Annual Conference on May 5, 2022, in Montreal, Québec at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth. Immediately following the ceremony, JPMorgan Chase will also host a discussion and audience Q&A featuring 50 Fastest honorees, who will share insights and advice for WPO members looking to grow their businesses.

     

    Rank

    Entrepreneur

    Company

    City / State (or Province)

    1

    Carrie SiuButt

    SimpleHealth

    New York, NY

    2

    Rebecca Andino

    Highlight Technologies, Inc.

    Fairfax, VA

    3

    Suneera Madhani

    Stax

    Orlando, FL

    4

    Asma Ishaq

    Modere

    Newport Beach, CA

    5

    Kimberly L. Bunton & Sheila Kavanaugh

    TKT & Associates, Inc.

    Louisville, KY

    6

    Shital Daftari

    SNT Biotech (DBA of Saris and Things)

    Naperville, IL

    7

    Erica Brune

    Lever1

    Kansas City, MO

    8

    Patricia Bible

    Katom Restaurant Supply Inc.

    Kodak, TN

    9

    Roopa Makhija & Neha Shah

    GEP

    Clark, NJ

    10

    Pamela O'Rourke

    ICON Consultants

    Houston, TX

    11

    Merrilee Kick

    BuzzBallz/Southern Champion

    Carrollton, TX

    12

    Eleanor Alvarez

    LeaderStat

    Powell, OH

    13

    Snejina Zacharia

    Insurify

    Cambridge, MA

    14

    Aisha Yang

    Herbaland Naturals Inc.

    Richmond, British Columbia

    15

    Michelle Accardi

    Logically

    Portland, ME

    16

    Kara Trott

    Quantum Health

    Dublin, OH

    17

    Ranjini Poddar

    Artech L.L.C.

    Morristown, NJ

    18

    Marsha Serlin

    United Scrap Metal, Inc.

    Cicero, IL

    19

    Tamira Chapman

    Storehouse In A Box LLC

    Farmington, MI

    20

    Janet Casey

    Marketing Doctor, Inc.

    Northampton, MA

    21

    Andrea Wagner

    Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

    Lee, MA

    22

    Paula Blankenship Cameron

    Heirloom Traditions Paint

    Taylorsville, KY

    23

    Lauren Brooks

    Little Waisted dba Bakery Bling

    Oklahoma City, OK

    24

    Anna Hung

    CCIntegration, Inc.

    San Jose, CA

    25

    Arlene Inch

    TransPak, Inc.

    Hayward, CA

    26

    Heather Blease

    SaviLinx, LLC

    Brunswick, ME

    27

    Jayne S Edison

    Office Furniture Innovations, LLC

    Houston, TX

    28

    Rebecca Cenni-Leventhal

    Atrium

    New York, NY

    29

    Teresa Yeager

    MuniSight Ltd

    Edmonton, Alberta

    30

    Emily Victoria Wilburn

    Wilburn Medical USA

    Kernersville, NC

    31

    Allison Long

    On the Spot Utility Resources, LLC

    Evansville, IN

    32

    Rachel Landau

    Grey Matter Concepts

    New York, NY

    33

    Shelby Taylor

    Chickapea

    Collingwood, Ontario

    34

    Jenny Zhu

    Triangle Home Fashions, LLC

    East Brunswick, NJ

    35

    Diana Lee

    Constellation Agency

    New York, NY

    36

    Danielle Mizia

    AEC Group LLC

    Oakdale, PA

    37

    Sarah Valentini

    Radius financial group inc.

    Norwell, MA

    38

    Kerry Michaels

    W.M.Golf, Inc

    Austin, TX

    39

    Anna Cicur

    Fast-Trak Construction, Inc.

    Fort Worth, TX

    40

    Tracy Call

    Media Bridge, Inc.

    Minneapolis, MN

    41

    Amy Myers

    AMMD, LLC

    Austin, TX

    42

    Lora Fischer-DeWitt

    Scout Curated Waters

    Holyoke, MA

    43

    Dao Jensen

    Oak Rocket Inc.

    San Francisco, CA

    44

    Ann Ramakumaran

    Ampcus Inc

    Chantilly, VA

    45

    Paula Marshall

    The Bama Companies, Inc.

    Tulsa, OK

    46

    Nancy Erardi

    NYCAN Builders

    New York, NY

    47

    Kristi Alford-Haarberg

    E2 Optics

    Englewood, CO

    48

    Donna Dorozinsky

    Just in Time GCP

    Warrington, PA

    49

    Heather Podesta

    Invariant LLC

    Washington, DC

    50

    Soyini Chan-Shue

    Overwatch Services LLC, DBA, City Safe Partners Security

    New York, NY

