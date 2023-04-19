Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Preliminary Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) has announced that preliminary results from the Annual Shareholders Meeting held earlier today have indicated the following directors were re-elected:

Nicholas K. Akins, executive chairman, retired president, CEO, American Electric Power.

Evan Bayh III, senior advisor, Apollo Global Management.

Jorge L. Benitez, retired CEO of North America of Accenture plc.

Katherine B. Blackburn, executive vice president, Cincinnati Bengals, Inc.

Emerson L. Brumback, retired president and COO, M&T Bank.

Linda W. Clement-Holmes, retired Chief Information Officer, The Procter and Gamble Company.

C. Bryan Daniels, co-founder and principal, Prairie Capital.

Mitchell S. Fieger, retired Chair and CEO of Fifth Third Bank (Chicago).

Thomas H. Harvey, CEO, Energy Innovation: Policy and Technology, LLC.

Gary R. Heminger, retired CEO and chair, Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Eileen A. Mallesch, retired senior vice president and CFO, Nationwide Insurance, Property & Casualty Segment.

Michael B. McCallister, retired chairman and former CEO of Humana, Inc.

Timothy N. Spence, president and CEO, Fifth Third Bancorp.

Marsha C. Williams, retired senior vice president and CFO, Orbitz Worldwide, Inc.

Preliminary results also indicated that Fifth Third shareholders ratified and/or approved the following:

The appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent external audit firm for 2023.

By advisory vote, the Company’s executive compensation.

Fifth Third expects to file a Form 8-K with final voting results within four business days.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB.” Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006239/en/