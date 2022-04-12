+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
12.04.2022 18:56:04

Fifth Third Bancorp CEO Greg Carmichael To Retire, Tim Spence To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Tuesday said that Greg Carmichael has elected to retire as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 5. Tim Spence will succeed Carmichael as Fifth Third's CEO.

Carmichael will become executive chairman, continuing to lead the Board of Directors and provide advice and counsel to the CEO.

"I am honored to serve as Fifth Third's next CEO and humbled to follow in the footsteps of an incredible leader like Greg," said Spence. "Fifth Third is a great company because of our people, because we serve strong communities, and because we believe to the core that our customers' needs, their opportunities and their well-being are our chief concern. We will continue our track record of delivering on our commitments, our focus on investing for the future and our culture of accountability, collaboration and community leadership."

Spence joined Fifth Third in 2015 as chief strategy officer. Prior to being named president in 2020, he was head of consumer bank, payments and strategy.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fifth Third Bancorpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fifth Third Bancorpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fifth Third Bancorp 36,60 -1,08% Fifth Third Bancorp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Russlands Angriffskrieg gepaart mit Inflationssorgen: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt schließt den Mittwochshandel mit positiven Vorzeichen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt gab es letztendlich Verluste. An der Wall Street fassen die Anleger zur Mitte der Woche dagegen wieder mehr Mut. In Asien fanden die größten Börsen zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen